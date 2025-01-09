Search icon
Published 22:18 IST, January 9th 2025

Noida: 24-Year-Old Man With Physical Disability Beaten To Death

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: File photo

Noida: A 24-year-old man with a physical disability was allegedly beaten to death in Cholas village, under the Jarcha police station area of Noida, police said on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Zone II, Ashok Kumar Singh, said that Ankit (24) had left his house on Wednesday evening but did not return home by late night.

When the victim's family went searching for him, they found his body in a blood-soaked state at an empty plot near the village, Singh said.

He added that the location where his body was found is known to be a gathering spot for some anti-social elements.

Ankit's family has alleged that he was murdered and based on a complaint by the victim's brother, Bobby, the police has registered a case against unknown individuals.

Ankit's family also said that his grandmother was admitted to the hospital and family members were at the hospital while Ankit was alone at home.

Further investigation is underway, Singh said.

Updated 22:18 IST, January 9th 2025

