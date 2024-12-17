Search icon
  • Noida CEO Punishes Employees by Making Them Stand For 20 Minutes Over Elderly Man’s Wait

Published 17:06 IST, December 17th 2024

Noida CEO Punishes Employees by Making Them Stand For 20 Minutes Over Elderly Man’s Wait

A video shows Noida CEO Dr. Lokesh M ordering 16 employees to stand for 20 minutes as punishment for making people wait at counters due to delays.

Reported by: Digital Desk
CEO punishes employees by making them stand for 20 minutes over elderly man’s wait | Image: X

Noida: A video floating on social media shows Noida CEO Dr Lokesh M ordering 16 employees of the residential plot department to stand for 20 minutes as punishment for making people wait at their counters. The "stand-up" punishment followed his anger over the delays.

The CEO, a 2005-batch IAS officer who took charge last year, regularly reviews footage from 65 CCTV cameras set up at the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority's office. The office, visited daily by hundreds of Noida residents, is monitored to ensure staff do not make people, especially senior citizens, wait.

Video: Noida CEO punishes employees for making elderly man wait

On Monday, the CEO noticed an elderly man waiting at a counter and promptly instructed the woman official to assist him without delay. He also asked her to clearly inform the man if his work could not be completed.

After noticing the elderly man still waiting 20 minutes later, the CEO became upset, visited the residential department, and reprimanded the staff. He instructed them to stand and work for 20 minutes as punishment. A viral video shows the officials, including several women, standing and working as ordered.

Social media users have applauded the CEO's actions, stating that such measures are essential to ensure timely service in government offices.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:22 IST, December 17th 2024

