Noida Police Arrest Shooter Involved In Air India Crew Member’s Murder

Noida: The Noida police on Thursday evening arrested a wanted shooter after a police encounter, who was involved in the murder of an Air India crew member last year. The Noida Sector 39 police team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Praveen Singh, chased and nabbed the armed criminal in the jungles of Noida Sector-42 after shooting him in his leg, in retaliatory firing. Following the encounter the accused was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A senior police official identified the accused as Sikandar alias Satendra, who was wanted for the murder of Suraj Maan, a crew member of Air India, killed in January 2024. The police said that the murder was part of a gang war between two jailed gangsters, Pravesh Mann (brother of the deceased Suraj Mann) and Kapil Maan.

The police stated that Sikandar, who was arrested after an encounter, carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Mishra, police were checking vehicles at Shashi Chowk cut on Dadri Road when they spotted Sikandar riding a motorcycle without a number plate. When the police signalled him to stop, he ignored the command and fled, leading to a chase.

The police chased him to some distance before cornering him in the jungles of Sector 42, where the accused opened fire at the police in order to escape. The police retaliated, during which Sikandar sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was later taken to the hospital for treatment, the police official said.

During the arrest, police recovered a pistol, a cartridge, and the motorcycle Sikandar had been riding. The police also found that the motorcycle had been stolen, and a case was registered against Sikandar for theft at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad.

Sikandar, along with two other shooters, Kuldeep alias Kallu and Abdul Qadir, had been involved in the murder of Suraj Maan in January last year. While 11 other accused had already been arrested, Sikandar had been absconding, prompting police to offer a reward for his capture.