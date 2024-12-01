Published 04:01 IST, December 2nd 2024
Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Farmers’ Protest March To Delhi
The Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the protest march called by the farmers towards Delhi on December 2
Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the protest march called by the farmers towards Delhi on December 2. The farmers have called the protest march to pressurise the government on their various demands including MSP, loan waiver and pension. Meanwhile, the protest march organised by the farmers to raise their concerns is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions along key routes connecting Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi.
The Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar have made adequate arrangements as part of the security arrangements ahead of the protest march. The police have set up barriers at all borders between Greater Noida, Noida and Delhi and will conduct intensive checks at all the police pickets. Further, in situations of heavy traffic congestion, the traffic police may implement traffic diversions to manage the flow of vehicles.
The commuters travelling between Delhi to Noida and Greater Noida are strongly advised to use the metro services to minimise the impact of potential traffic jams. In the advisory, the Noida Traffic police have specifically said that all types of goods vehicles will be restricted from entering Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and from Sirsa to Surajpur towards Pari Chowk.
The police have advised motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience during the protest.
In its advisory, the police stated, that on December 2, it is proposed to hold a dharna by farmers in Delhi regarding their problems. During the said program, Delhi Police and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police will do intensive checking by putting up barriers on all the borders adjoining Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, due to which in case of increased traffic pressure on the routes adjoining Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi border, traffic will be diverted as per the need.
The general public from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, have been advised to use the metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience.
The Traffic Police stated:
- Vehicles going from Chilla Border towards Greater Noida can reach their destination via Sector 14A flyover, Gol Chakkar Chowk, Sector 15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk.
- Vehicles going from the DND Border to Delhi can reach their destination via Film City Flyover to Sector 18 using the elevated route.
- Vehicles coming from Kalindi Border Delhi can reach their destination via Mahamaya Flyover to Sector 37.
- Vehicles going from Greater Noida towards Delhi can reach their destination via Charkha Roundabout to Kalindi Kunj.
- Vehicles going from Greater Noida towards Delhi can reach their destination via Hajipur Underpass towards Kalindi Kunj and from Sector 51 to Sector 60 via Model Town.
- Traffic going to Delhi using the Yamuna Expressway will be able to get down from Jewar toll towards Khurja and reach its destination via Jahangirpur.
- Traffic going to Delhi via Sirsa, Pari Chowk from the Peripheral Expressway will not get down at Sirsa but will reach its destination via Dadri, Dasna.
Updated 05:25 IST, December 2nd 2024