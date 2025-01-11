Noida Startup CEO Shames Intern For Refusing Full Time Job Offer, Here's How He Responded

A post on social media platform Reddit accusing a Noida-based startup CEO of unprofessional behaviour is going viral on social media. In the post, the CEO is being accused of shaming an intern for rejecting a full-time job offer.

According to the Reddit post, the founder of the startup reportedly called the intern for rejecting a full-time job offer with disgraceful remarks and doubting whether the intern would be successful in his career.

“I will be surprised if you will be successful in your life in the next three years,” the Noida-based startup CEO told the intern. However, the intern, as per reports, never gave his confirmation to the offer.

Further according to reports, a Reddit user revealed that the said startup senior officials including the HR team were planning to leave soon, raising doubts on company’s future. However, the inter replied to the CEO gracefully.

In his response, the intern highlighted issues such as unprofessional behaviour but also expressed gratitude for the learning experience and support for colleagues.