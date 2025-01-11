Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Noida Startup CEO Shames Intern For Refusing Full Time Job Offer, Here's How He Responded

Published 23:52 IST, January 11th 2025

Noida Startup CEO Shames Intern For Refusing Full Time Job Offer, Here's How He Responded

A Noida-based Startup CEO shaming an intern for refusing a full time job offer has ignited a debate on social media.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: Pexels

A post on social media platform Reddit accusing a Noida-based startup CEO of unprofessional behaviour is going viral on social media. In the post, the CEO is being accused of shaming an intern for rejecting a full-time job offer.

According to the Reddit post, the founder of the startup reportedly called the intern for rejecting a full-time job offer with disgraceful remarks and doubting whether the intern would be successful in his career.

“I will be surprised if you will be successful in your life in the next three years,” the Noida-based startup CEO told the intern. However, the intern, as per reports, never gave his confirmation to the offer.

Further according to reports, a Reddit user revealed that the said startup senior officials including the HR team were planning to leave soon, raising doubts on company’s future. However, the inter replied to the CEO gracefully.

In his response, the intern highlighted issues such as unprofessional behaviour but also expressed gratitude for the learning experience and support for colleagues.

As the incident was shared on Reddit, many users supported the intern for gracefully responding to the scene while many asked him to reveal the company's name. Some also shared their own experiences while working with startups.

Uploaded image

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:52 IST, January 11th 2025

Recommended

Kartik Aaryan Is Finally A Graduate, 'Only After A Decade' | WATCH
Entertainment News
Sonu's Fateh Action Film Refuses To Bow Down In Front Of Game Changer
Entertainment News
Good News For Kolkata: Metro To Increase Frequency Of Trains
India News
J&K Determined to Wipe-out Drug Syndicate, Narco-terror Nexus: LG Sinha
India News
Curfew Imposed in Manipur's Kangpokpi District Amid Rising Tensions
India News
Thane Man Dupes Family of ₹8.87 Lakh With Fake Black Magic Cure, Booked
India News
They Don't Deserve To Work With Me: Kangana Disses Bollywood Directors
Entertainment News
Ram Charan's Game Changer Hindi Collection Remains Steady On Day 2
Entertainment News
CM Yogi Says PM Modi Ended 500-Year Wait for Ayodhya People | LIVE
India News
Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 2: Massive Drop In Biz
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: