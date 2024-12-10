Search icon
Published 17:20 IST, December 10th 2024

Nostradamus Predictions For 2025: What's In Store For Next Year?

Nostradamus readings for 2025 revolve around supernatural activity, another big pandemic, on Russia-Ukraine war and UK.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nostradamus' Predictions For 2025: Nostradamus or Michel de Nostredame, who was a French astrologer and apothecary — 1503 to 1556 — predictions are widely regarded world wide as accurate. Nostradamus predictions, mostly translated or guessed from his various poetries, is considered one of those many who have somewhere in the past given accurate outlook of how the future might look especially after his Covid pandemic prediction.

What’s in store for 2025 | Earth, UK, Brazil on radar

Translated from his many poetries and literature, analysts say that Nostradamus’ writings predict a giant Astroid hitting earth or pass within close proximity.

Another prediction is that the United Kingdom may witness a Plague-like pandemic next year, which may seriously take a toll on its economy.

While the above two predictions may not excite us positively for the new year, Nostradamus give a brief hint for an end of Russia-Ukraine war, due to it being going on for years and war-fatigue, with both the countries calling it a quit.

Nostradamus on France and Turkey 

With some phrases like ‘Gallic Brass’ and ‘Sign of the Moon’, Nostradamus readings predict a possible entry of France and Turkey in the war.

Predictions also hint for a natural disaster in the ‘Garden of the World’ — Brazil — mainly caused by flooding or major volcanic eruption.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

