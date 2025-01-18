Notorious Serial Killer 'Butcher of Delhi' Arrested After One Year By Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a notorious serial killer known as the ‘Butcher of Delhi’, who had been evading capture for over a year. The accused has been identified as Chanderkant Jha (57), was arrested on Friday at Old Delhi Railway Station following an intensive operation. The accused was absconding since 2023 when he was released on parole. Notably, the accused was named in as many as 18 heinous murder crimes.

According to the police, Chanderkant Jha's gruesome crimes terrorised the national capital between 2006 and 2007. He was convicted of three murders and initially sentenced to death in 2013, but his sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment without remission in 2016. A bounty of Rs 50,000 had also been announced for his capture. Jha, who hailed from Bihar's Madhepura, had been living in Delhi's Alipur.

After the investigation, the Delhi Police revealed that Jha's modus operandi was particularly brutal. He would befriend his victims, mostly migrant labourers, and then strangle them using a locally made nunchaku. He would dismember their bodies, pack them in plastic bags, and dump them near Tihar Jail, often leaving handwritten notes taunting the police.

The police stated that the killing spree of Chanderkant Jha began in 1998 when he murdered a man named Mangal alias Aurangzeb in Adarsh Nagar. He was arrested months later but released in 2002. Since then, he has been accused of killing 18 people, including his associate, a migrant from Bihar, and a man for smoking marijuana.

The Delhi Police had been tracking the accused's network of family, friends, and associates for over six months. They conducted reconnaissance at his previous crime spots and interrogated individuals in fruit and vegetable markets across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.