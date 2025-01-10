Published 17:55 IST, January 10th 2025
Now You Can Visit Supreme Court For Guided Tours On These Days, Details Inside
The Supreme Court has now allowed guided tours for the general public on Saturdays (except the second and fourth).
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has now allowed guided tours for the general public on designated days.
"Opening of the secured apex court premises will provide a great opportunity for the public to gain inside access to the interiors of the building and admire the majestic structure in its full glory," an official said.
These Days You Can Visit Supreme Court
The public can visit the Supreme Court every Saturday (except the second and fourth). The visit has also been banned on all declared holidays.
Timings For Guided Tours in SC
“The guided tour shall be conducted on every working Saturday, except second and fourth Saturdays, and declared holidays in four slots from 10 am to 11.30 am; 11:30 am to 1 pm; 2 pm to 3.30 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm," an official circular read.
Officials would accost the public during the tour and introduce them to the various sections of historical value.
Pre-Online Booking Mandatory
"A visitor can arrange pre-planned escorted visits with online booking made in advance," the official said, "and will be accompanied throughout the premises and introduced to parts of historical importance, and they will also get a chance to see the courtrooms."
According to an official statement, public members would have a chance to sightsee the grounds, which usually takes about an hour and is guided through the courtrooms aside from the National Judicial Museum and Archive.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:55 IST, January 10th 2025