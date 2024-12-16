Odisha Accident: 10 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 passengers of a private bus were injured after the vehicle turned turtle in Odisha's Khurda district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Baghamari early in the morning.

The Bhubaneswar-bound bus coming from Bargarh had 60 passengers on board.

Around 3 am, the speeding vehicle hit a roadside electric pole and overturned, a police officer said.

The injured passengers were rescued and admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital, he said.