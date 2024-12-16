Published 13:50 IST, December 16th 2024
Odisha Accident: 10 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle
Bhubaneswar: At least 10 passengers of a private bus were injured after the vehicle turned turtle in Odisha's Khurda district on Monday, police said.
The incident took place near Baghamari early in the morning.
The Bhubaneswar-bound bus coming from Bargarh had 60 passengers on board.
Around 3 am, the speeding vehicle hit a roadside electric pole and overturned, a police officer said.
The injured passengers were rescued and admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital, he said.
It is suspected that the accident took place either because the driver fell asleep or he could not see the electric pole due to fog, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Updated 13:50 IST, December 16th 2024