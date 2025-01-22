Odisha Constitutes Sixth State Finance Commission, Retired IAS Officer AK Panda Becomes Chairman

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday constituted the sixth State Finance Commission ahead of the visit of the 16th Finance Commission in the first week of February.

According to a notification by the finance department said retired IAS officer Arun Kumar Panda will be the chairman of the State Finance Commission.

Members of Odisha State Finance Commission

Prof Asit Ranjan Mohanty of XIMB, Prof Amaresh Samantray of the department of economics, Pondichery University, and Prof Bibhu Prasad Nayak of TISS will be its members, while Dr Satya Priya Rath, additional secretary, finance department, will be the member secretary.

The chairman and other members of the commission, including the member secretary, will remain in office for a period of six months, the notification said.

Ahead of the 16th Finance Commission’s scheduled visit to Odisha, the state government Wednesday decided to submit a demand of Rs 12,56,148 crore for the next five years.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement after the proposal was approved at the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also passed nine other proposals across various departments, including school and mass education, higher education, energy, law, industries, E&IT, agriculture, panchayati raj, drinking water, and health and family welfare.