Odisha Couple Allegedly Sells Newborn Baby To Childless Couple Due To Poverty

Balasore: In Odisha's Balasore district, a couple allegedly sold their nine-day-old newborn baby to a childless couple in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district in return for money. The matter came to light when locals couldn't find the baby in the couple's home in Hadamouda village. The police sources claimed that the couple sold their newborn baby due to poverty. However, the couple has denied the allegations.

According to the Balasore police, Shantilata gave birth to the baby boy on December 19 at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. She was discharged three days later when she returned back to home.

However, to their shock, the villagers couldn't find the newborn in their home. When they questioned the couple about the baby, the couple tried to ignore the question, which led to their suspicion that the couple had sold the baby through a middleman due to poverty.

The incident was passed to the local police, following which a joint investigation was launched by the police and the Child Welfare Committee in Mayurbhanj. During the search operation, the baby was rescued on Saturday from the possession of a childless couple in Manicha village. However, both Shantilata and the family from where the baby was rescued denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the baby was donated to the childless couple.

The police are still investigating the matter, and it remains to be seen what action will be taken against the couple if they are found guilty of selling their newborn.