Published 13:12 IST, December 18th 2024

Odisha: ED Raids Premises of BJD MLA's Brother

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched premises linked to the brother of a BJD MLA in Odisha as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ED Raids Premises of BJD MLA's Brother in Odisha | Image: X/ @BijuJanataDal

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched premises linked to the brother of a BJD MLA in Odisha as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The house and some other premises linked to Khirod Malik, brother of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) legislator Pramila Malik, in Sambalpur are being raided, the sources said.

A response from either the MLA or her brother could not be obtained immediately.

Pramila Malik is a seven-time MLA. She represents the Binjharpur assembly seat (Jajpur district) in the Odisha assembly.

The 61-year-old politician has served as the revenue and disaster management minister in the CM Naveen Patnaik government.

The money laundering investigation of the central agency is allegedly linked to a bank loan fraud case, the sources said. 

Updated 13:12 IST, December 18th 2024

