Odisha Govt to Extend Mid-day Meal for Class 9 and 10 Students

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to include students in Class 9 and 10 under the mid-day meal scheme, which is now available for those studying up to class 8.

Odisha Govt to Extend Mid-day Meal

Addressing a function marking the centenary celebrations of Ranihat High School in Cuttack on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the extension of mid-day meal benefits.

He said the scheme will support the nutritional needs of students and reduce dropout rates at the secondary level.

The programme continues across the country under the 'Pradhan Mantri Poshan Scheme'.

Cooked food is provided to every child between the ages of six and fourteen, who is studying in classes I to VIII.

Majhi also said that the state government has introduced the ‘Sahid Madho Singh Hata Kharcha Yojana’ to provide pocket expenditure to students to stop school dropouts.

The chief minister said the new BJP government in the state is committed to strengthening the school education system.

He said all measures were being taken to ensure that students continue their studies without financial constraints.