  • Odisha Police Officers Assaulted, Pelted With Stones During Raid On Illegal Sand Storage

Published 23:31 IST, December 18th 2024

Odisha Police Officers Assaulted, Pelted With Stones During Raid On Illegal Sand Storage

In Odisha’s Kaptipada, a team of policemen were assaulted and pelted with stones, while conducting a raid to seize illegally stored sand

Reported by: Digital Desk
Policemen attacked in Odisha | Image: ANI

Kaptipada: In Odisha’s Kaptipada, a team of policemen were assaulted and pelted with stones, while conducting a raid to seize illegally stored sand on Wednesday. The shocking incident of violence against the law enforcement personnel occurred in Kaptipada, following which the victim cops were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the police team had received a tip-off about the illegal storage of sand in the area. When the officers arrived at the scene to conduct the raid, they were met with resistance from the perpetrators.

The police officers were allegedly beaten up and stones were thrown at them by the attackers. The officers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The additional force of the Odisha Police rushed to the spot. Reportedly a case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the miscreants indulged in the act of violence against the policemen. 
 

Updated 23:31 IST, December 18th 2024

