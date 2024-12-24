Search icon
Published 12:09 IST, December 24th 2024

Odisha: Royal Bengal Tiger Skin Seized, 4 Arrested

A Royal Bengal Tiger skin was seized and four people were arrested in this connection, a forest officer said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Royal Bengal Tiger Skin Seized in Odisha, Four Arrested | Image: X

Balasore: A Royal Bengal Tiger skin was seized and four people were arrested in this connection, a forest officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising forest personnel from Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts conducted a raid in Soro Barajadeuli beat under Talapada wildlife section and seized a Royal Bengal Tiger skin and arrested four people on Monday, Balasore Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Khushwant Singh said.

They were apprehended on the basis of inputs provided by seven persons, who were arrested from Mayurbhanj on Sunday on charges of poaching and involvement in the trade of wildlife body parts.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and they have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody. 

