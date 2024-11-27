Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Odisha Shocker: Chhattisgarh Couple's Newborn Stolen from Hospital, Probe On

Published 11:40 IST, November 27th 2024

Odisha Shocker: Chhattisgarh Couple's Newborn Stolen from Hospital, Probe On

A newborn was allegedly stolen from the state-run VIMSAR hospital in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Picture used for representational purpose only | Image: PTI

Sambalpur: A newborn was allegedly stolen from the state-run VIMSAR hospital in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The baby boy was born to a couple from Mahasamund district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on Monday at the hospital. The theft happened on Tuesday afternoon when the couple was out to take a stroll, putting the baby in charge of a family member.

The sister of the baby's mother told the police that she handed him to a woman who was earlier sitting near their bed.

Police said that from CCTV footage it was found an unidentified woman was taking the baby from the hospital.

"We have formed four teams to trace the woman who has stolen the baby. All check gates have been informed and policemen are checking buses and trains," Additional SP Haresh Chandra Pande said.

The mother told the police that an unknown woman used to come to her bed and enquire about her health.

VIMSAR director Bhabagrahi Rath said he was optimistic that the newborn will be found soon.

He urged patients not to entertain unknown persons near their beds.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:40 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.