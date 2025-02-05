Search icon
Published 12:41 IST, February 5th 2025

Odisha Shocker: Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain from Woman Police Inspector in Market

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman police inspector at a vegetable market in Odisha's Bhadrak town.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain from Woman Police Inspector in Market | Image: Pexels

Bhadrak: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman police inspector at a vegetable market in Odisha's Bhadrak town, an officer said on Wednesday.

The miscreants snatched the gold chain from police inspector Monalisa Kar when she was in plain clothes and buying vegetables in the market on Tuesday evening, the officer said.

As Kar raised an alarm, local people chased the miscreants and apprehended one of the culprits, while the other fled with the stolen gold chain.

Bhadrak Town police station Inspector in charge (IIC) Ajay Sudarshan Bage said the suspect is being interrogated and an attempt is being made to nab the other accused. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)  

Updated 12:41 IST, February 5th 2025

