Omar Abdullah Seeks Restoration of Statehood, Pays Tributes to Terror Victims
Addressing a gathering here after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel here, Abdullah also sought restoration of statehood.
Sonamarg (J-K): Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said perpetrators of violence will always face defeat in Jammu and Kashmir and not be allowed to cause any harm to democracy in the region.
Paying tributes to seven persons, including a local doctor who lost their lives in a terror attack on the tunnel construction workers last year, Abdullah said they have sacrificed their lives for the development of the country and Jammu and Kashmir.
