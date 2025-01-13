Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Omar Abdullah Seeks Restoration of Statehood, Pays Tributes to Terror Victims

Published 14:12 IST, January 13th 2025

Omar Abdullah Seeks Restoration of Statehood, Pays Tributes to Terror Victims

Addressing a gathering here after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel here, Abdullah also sought restoration of statehood.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Omar Abdullah Seeks Restoration of Statehood, Pays Tributes to Terror Victims | Image: PTI

Sonamarg (J-K): Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said perpetrators of violence will always face defeat in Jammu and Kashmir and not be allowed to cause any harm to democracy in the region.

Addressing a gathering here after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel here, Abdullah also sought restoration of statehood.

Paying tributes to seven persons, including a local doctor who lost their lives in a terror attack on the tunnel construction workers last year, Abdullah said they have sacrificed their lives for the development of the country and Jammu and Kashmir.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:12 IST, January 13th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: