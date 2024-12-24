On Camera: Karnataka Woman, Son Suffer Electric Shock After Live Wire Falls Near School Bus

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident of electrocution captured on CCTV, a woman in Karnataka's Kalburgi suffered a massive electric shock while assisting her son in boarding a school bus. The 34-year-old woman and her son, who has a disability, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

What's in the Video?

The footage shows Bhagyashree waiting with her son, who has a disability, at the bus stop. At exactly 9:21 a.m., the school bus arrived, and as Bhagyashree approached the vehicle with her son, she suddenly collapsed. Sparks were seen emitting from her body, creating a chaotic scene as bystanders tried to intervene.

Many onlookers stepped back in fear after witnessing repeated sparks. One man, who attempted to assist Bhagyashree, retreated after encountering a strong electric discharge. The situation only de-escalated after the bus driver was urged by the crowd to move the vehicle forward, which helped free Bhagyashree and her son.

They were taken to a hospital, where the woman's condition is said to be critical and son stable.

What Was The Reason Behind The Incident

According to the police, the incident took place because an electric cable which hanging near the bus stop. The cable came into contact with the bus when it arrived, consequently, the woman got an electric shock when she touched the bus.

The woman’s family has filed a police complaint against the electricity department.

Woman Died After 11 KV Electric Wire Falls on Her in Ramanagara

Earlier this year in October, a woman was killed after a high-voltage electric wire snapped and fell on her in Chikkanahalli village, located in Bangalore South taluk. The victim, identified as 52-year-old Manjamma, died on the spot when the 11 KV power cable fell on her as she was standing on the roadside.