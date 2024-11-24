Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • One Jawan Injured as IED Planted By Naxals Explodes in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Published 14:16 IST, November 24th 2024

One Jawan Injured as IED Planted By Naxals Explodes in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Reported by: Digital Desk
A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Image: PTI

Sukma: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday.  

As per the officials, the blast took place between Raigudem and Tumalpad area of Sukma.

More details on the blast are still awaited. 

Earlier this week, as many as 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter that broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to the police, INSAS, AK-47, SLR and several other weapons were recovered during the search operation that followed.

The operation was lauded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as he highlighted his government's policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism. He also said that ensuring development, peace and security of citizens is the top priority of his government.

Congratulating the security forces for their courage and dedication, he said that the elimination of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh is certain. The Chhattisgarh CM said that the state government is moving ahead in a planned manner towards fulfilling the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of eliminating Naxalites from Chhattisgarh by March 2026.

With Inputs from ANI
 

 

                   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:16 IST, November 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.