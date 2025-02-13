Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • One Killed, Several Injured in Scooty-Truck Collision on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Published 23:25 IST, February 13th 2025

One Killed, Several Injured in Scooty-Truck Collision on Mumbai-Goa Highway

One person died and as many were injured in a collision between scooty and a truck on Mumbai-Goa Highway near Gad River in Maharashtra's Kankavli.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
One Killed, Several Injured in Scooty-Truck Collision on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Mumbai: One person died and as many were injured in a collision between scooty and a truck on Mumbai-Goa Highway near Gad River in Maharashtra's Kankavli. 

More details awaited. 
 

Updated 23:25 IST, February 13th 2025

