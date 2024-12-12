'One Nation One Election': How Will Simultaneous Polls Work in India? | Explained

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet cleared the bill for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal on Thursday.

The government is expected to introduce a comprehensive bill on the matter during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

In September, the government accepted the recommendations from a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which suggested holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in a phased manner.

What is 'One Nation, One Election'?

'One Nation, One Election' refers to the simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha, Assembly, and local body (urban or rural) elections in the same year, if not a same time.

This practice was followed from independence time which later discontinued in 1967, covering four polls starting with the first general election in 1951-52.

The premature dissolution of certain state governments in 1968-69 and the early termination of the Lok Sabha in 1970 disrupted the cycle of simultaneous elections.

Currently, only seven states hold elections concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls. Among them, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim participated in simultaneous voting during the April-June Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. States like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand conduct their polls in the latter half of a general election year.

How Can 'One Nation, One Election' Happen?

To implement this proposal, the central government should present the Kovind panel report in the Winter Session of Parliament, which has alreadly started in December.

Two crucial bills—one addressing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and the other focusing on municipal and panchayat polls—must be passed. However, constitutional amendments would require a 'special' majority in Parliament, which the BJP currently lacks after the 2024 Lok Sabha mandate.

The proposal would mandate that all Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly elections occur simultaneously, either on a single day or within a fixed timeframe.

This process also requires significant constitutional amendments to the Representation of the People Act, and revisions to related laws.

The Election Commission of India would also need to gear up and plan accordingly as per the detailed schedule to ensure smooth execution, encompassing the deployment of security forces and election personnel.

Achieving political consensus is essential, as support from various political parties and state governments is critical.

This process also aims to minimize the administrative burden and expenditure which with frequent elections, enabling governments to focus on governance and long-term policy goals.

However, the implementation of 'one nation one election' also raises concerns about its potential impact on the federal structure of the country and political representation.