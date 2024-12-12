One Nation One Election: Not a First for India

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, to revive a concept that was once the norm in India’s electoral history. The proposal aims to streamline elections across the country by holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

A Familiar Practice in Indian Democracy

The idea of holding simultaneous elections is not new to India. In the early years after independence, elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies were held together in 1951-52, 1957, 1962, and 1967. However, this practice was disrupted when several State Assemblies were dissolved prematurely in 1968 and 1969. This led to the decoupling of assembly and parliamentary elections.

Subsequently, the Fourth Lok Sabha also saw its term cut short, leading to early elections in 1971. While the First, Second, and Third Lok Sabhas completed their full five-year terms, political instability in later years often resulted in premature dissolutions.

The Push for Simultaneous Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government have strongly advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, describing it as a way to "strengthen democracy" by reducing the frequency of elections. They argue that simultaneous elections will save time, resources, and effort, allowing governments to focus more on governance rather than being in constant election mode.

India’s history with simultaneous elections offers lessons in both benefits and challenges. While the initial synchronized polls provided stability and reduced electoral fatigue, disruptions in the 1970s due to early dissolutions of assemblies and the Lok Sabha created a staggered electoral calendar.