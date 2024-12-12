One Nation, One Election: What PM Modi Had Promised About Simultaneous Polls

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet cleared the bill for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal on Thursday (December 12).

This development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA have been repeatedly advocating for this initiative asserting that it will "strengthen the democracy" by holding simultaneous elections in the country.

"Elections are held at different places every few months and it hampers the developmental work and all of you know it. Therefore, it is must to have deep study and deliberation on `One Nation, One Election'," the PM said.

"Only one voters' list should be used for Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and other elections. Why are we wasting time and money on these lists?" he added.

The idea of "One nation, One election" gained prominence in the BJP ’s poll manifesto that was ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections. The manifesto also promised a common electoral roll.

The Prime Minister had also emphasised the need for coordination between three wings of the state -- Legislature, Executive and Judiciary -- and said that everything from these institutes' roles to their decorum is described in the Constitution.

"In the 1970s, we saw how there was an attempt to breach the dignity of separation of power, but the country got the answer only from the Constitution. After that period of Emergency, the system of checks and balances became stronger and stronger. The Legislature, Executive and Judiciary, all three learned a lot from that period and moved forward," the prime minister said.

Not a Healthy Sign in Democracy: PM Slams Congress

Earlier, after the Congress put forward its rejection of the 'One Nation, One Election idea, Prime Minister launched a scathing attack saying, "Congress has not been able to digest victory. They have not been able to accept the defeat. I do not consider this to be a healthy sign in a democracy. We are seeing this same attitude when it comes to discussing One Nation, One Election."

"Yes, people may not like the idea or have inputs on this. But, it is important to present these ideas and have discussion on the subject."

Kovind-led panel on One Nation One Election

In September 2023, the central government constituted a high-level Committee chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind to examine the issue of ‘One Nation, One Election.'

The 18,626-page report to President Droupadi Murmu was submitted in March this year.