Only BJP and CPI Not Owned by Any Family: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the BJP is the only national party that is not “owned” by any family but by its workers.

Addressing a party event, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis called the BJP a democratic organization.

“There are more than 2,300 registered parties in the country, but those that are national parties can be counted on fingertips,” he said.

‘Only Two Parties Not Owned By Any Family’

“There are only two parties – the BJP and the Communist Party of India – that are not owned by any family,” CM Fadnavis said.

He further added that almost all of the 2,300 parties are privately owned.

“The Communist Party of India is no longer a national party. But the BJP is the only national party that is owned by people and party workers. No leader owns the party and it has its own constitution,” Fadnavis said.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is a national party.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise, CM Fadnavis said the BJP is the only party where a boy who once sold tea becomes the Gujarat Chief Minister and then the Prime Minister.

He said PM Modi had no relative in politics and no godfather but could still reach the top position.