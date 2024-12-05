Published 20:24 IST, December 5th 2024
India’s Sole Entry in 2024’s Top 100 Cities: Which City Made the Cut?
Paris topped the 2024 Top 100 Cities list for the fourth year in a row, with Delhi ranked 74th, making it the highest-ranked Indian city.
For the fourth consecutive year, Paris has retained its position as the most attractive city globally, according to the latest report by Euromonitor International, a leading data analytics company. The report highlights Paris's continued dominance in 2024, with over 17 million inbound arrivals, underscoring its status as a top global destination.
Global City Rankings: Madrid and Tokyo Follow Paris
While Paris maintained its lead, Madrid and Tokyo secured the second and third spots, respectively, in the rankings. In terms of Indian cities, Delhi was the highest-ranked, securing 74th place in the global list. However, only one Indian city made it into the top 100, reflecting a significant gap between global tourism hubs and cities in India in terms of international appeal.
Evaluation Criteria for Global City Rankings
The cities are assessed based on 55 distinct metrics, which are categorised into six major pillars: economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability. These factors collectively provide a comprehensive evaluation of each city's overall standing in areas crucial to economic growth, tourism development, safety, and environmental responsibility.
Europe Dominates Global Rankings
Euromonitor International's annual report, produced in partnership with data company Lighthouse, reveals that Europe dominates the global city rankings with nine cities in the top 20. The Asia-Pacific region follows with six cities, while North America has two cities in the rankings. Additionally, one city from the Middle East and Africa, as well as two from Australasia, make up the remainder of the list. This indicates a broader global spread, though Europe remains the leader in urban prominence.
Top Global Cities and Notable Trends
After Tokyo, the top 10 cities are Rome, Milan, New York, Amsterdam, Sydney, Singapore, and Barcelona, all ranked highly for their global influence and livability. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Cairo is ranked 100th, followed by Zhuhai in 99th and Jerusalem in 98th, placing them at the bottom of the list in terms of various factors like quality of life, infrastructure, and international connectivity.
Rebound in Global Tourism with Strong International Arrivals
International arrivals worldwide experienced a notable 19% increase in 2024, driven by a robust rebound in global tourism demand following the pandemic. Europe maintained its position as the most visited region, recording a total of 793 million international trips in the same year, reflecting the region's strong appeal to travelers.
Bangkok Emerges as Leader in International Arrivals
Among the cities, Bangkok emerged as the global leader in international arrivals, attracting a remarkable 32 million visitors in 2024. The city's tourism numbers not only surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2023 but also continued its dynamic growth, marking an impressive 30% increase in arrivals in 2024 alone. This trend highlights Bangkok's resurgence as a major travel destination in the post-pandemic era.
City Strategies to Boost Tourism in 2024
Nadejda Popova, the global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, emphasized the evolving strategies used by global cities to boost tourism. She noted that in 2024, cities increasingly leveraged sports and cultural events as key drivers of tourism revenues. Additionally, ongoing infrastructure improvements and continuous marketing campaigns have played a pivotal role in attracting travelers, providing further opportunities for growth and making cities more appealing on the international stage. This combination of factors has contributed to the overall success of cities in driving tourism in 2024.
Concerns and Solutions for Overtourism
Concerns about overtourism are resurging, prompting destinations to take action. In response, many have implemented higher taxes and entry fees, promoted year-round tourism, incentivized sustainable practices, and adopted GenAI solutions to better manage visitor numbers and environmental impact, according to Nadejda Popova.
International tourism spending reached a total of $1.9 trillion in 2024. By 2030, the global average spend per international arrival is projected to rise to $1,264. Markets such as the Netherlands, China, and Poland are expected to experience the highest growth in inbound average spending per trip from 2024 to 2030.
Growth in International Arrivals Expected in Key Countries
The United States, Turkey, and China are anticipated to see the most significant growth in international arrivals by 2030, according to the report.
Singapore has consistently led the Economic and Business Performance pillar of the Top 100 City Destinations Index. The city is widely recognized for being the world’s freest economy, cementing its position as a top global destination for business and economic activity.
From Paris to Cairo: Check out the list of the world's top 100 cities for 2024:
1. Paris
2. Madrid
3. Tokyo
4. Rome
5. Milan
6. New York
7. Amsterdam
8. Sydney
9. Singapore
10. Barcelona
11. Taipei
12. Seoul
13. London
14. Dubai
15. Berlin
16. Osaka
17. Bangkok
18. Los Angeles
19. Istanbul
20. Melbourne
21. Hong Kong
22. Munich
23. Las Vegas
24. Florence
25. Prague
26. Dublin
27. Kyoto
28. Vienna
29. Lisbon
30. Venice
31. Kuala Lumpur
32. Athens
33. Orlando
34. Toronto
35. Miami
36. San Francisco
37. Shanghai
38. Frankfurt am Main
39. Copenhagen
40. Zurich
41. Washington
42. Pattaya-Chonburi
43. Vancouver
44. Stockholm
45. Mexico City
46. Oslo
47. S£o Paulo
48. Phuket
49. Helsinki
50. Brussels
51. Budapest
52. Guangzhou
53. Nice
54. Palma de Mallorca
55. Honolulu
56. Beijing
57. Warsaw
58. Seville
59. Valencia
60. Shenzhen
61. Doha
62. Abu Dhabi
63. Antalya
64. Fukuoka
65. Sapporo
66. Busan
67. Macau
68. Edinburgh
69. Montreal
70. Cancºn
71. Bologna
72. Rhodes
73. Verona
74. Delhi
75. Porto
76. Ho Chi Minh City
77. Buenos Aires
78. Marne-La-Vallée
79. Rio de Janeiro
80. Krak³w
81. Heraklion
82. Johor Bahru
83. Hanoi
84. Tel Aviv
85. Sharjah
86. Thessaloniki
87. Lima
88. Medina
89. Tbilisi
90. Riyadh
91. Tallinn
92. Marrakech
93. Mecca
94. Denpasar
95. Punta Cana
96. Santiago
97. Vilnius
98. Jerusalem
99. Zhuhai
100. Cairo
Source: Euromonitor International
