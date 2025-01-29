OpenAI Chief Sam Altman Likely to Visit India Next Week: Report

New Delhi: Sam Altman, the CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI, is reportedly set to visit India for the first time in two years, amidst ongoing legal challenges in the country. According to sources cited by Reuters, Altman is expected to be in New Delhi on February 5 and could meet with government officials. However, the schedule is still tentative, and his plans may change, the news agency reported.

OpenAI has stated that India is its second-largest market by user numbers, following the United States. Altman visited India in 2023, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss AI's potential in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem.

Since then, OpenAI has faced several legal challenges in India. A lawsuit was filed against the company last year by news agency ANI, accusing it of copyright infringement in a New Delhi court.

OpenAI maintains that it only uses publicly available data in ways that adhere to fair use principles and argues that Indian courts do not have jurisdiction over the matter.

Meanwhile, a global tech market downturn was triggered this week following the rise of Chinese AI competitor DeepSeek. Its AI Assistant has now surpassed ChatGPT, becoming the top-rated free app on Apple’s App Store in the United States.