OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s Parents Sue San Francisco Police Over Denial of Death Investigation Report
The parents of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji have filed a lawsuit against the SFD for allegedly withholding reports related to the death investigation.
The parents of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji, Poornima Ramarao and Balaji Ramamurthy, have filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) for allegedly withholding reports related to the investigation into their son's death.
The lawsuit, filed on Friday, seeks access to records from the investigation and claims that SFPD officials informed the family in December that the department had closed the case. However, despite this communication, the SFPD has denied their request, made under the California Public Records Act, for a copy of the investigation report, according to the suit filed by Ramarao and Ramamurthy.
In the lawsuit, the parents accuse the San Francisco Police Department of "illegally withholding public records" that could provide crucial information about the circumstances surrounding Balaji's death. This legal action comes as the family continues to question the circumstances of his passing, even as both the San Francisco medical examiner and the police department maintain that his death was a suicide.
