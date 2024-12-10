Search icon
  • Operation To Rescue 5-Yr-Old Aryan From Borewell In Dausa Enters Day 2, Camera Captures Movement

Published 16:11 IST, December 10th 2024

Operation To Rescue 5-Yr-Old Aryan From Borewell In Dausa Enters Day 2, Camera Captures Movement

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The operation to rescue five-year-old Aryan stuck at 150-feet depth entered day two on Tuesday, with rescuers saying they last observed movements through a camera around 2 am, 13 hours after he fell into the borewell in Dausa district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dausa Borewell Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Child Falls In Open Borewell, Rescue Efforts Underway | Image: X

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) The operation to rescue five-year-old Aryan stuck at 150-feet depth entered day two on Tuesday, with rescuers saying they last observed movements through a camera around 2 am, 13 hours after he fell into the borewell in Dausa district.

The rescue team is digging a parallel borewell to reach him, while also supplying him oxygen through a pipe.

Efforts are also being made to pull out the child with the help of a rope and some other equipment.

The rescuers have deployed several earthmovers and tractors to dig the parallel hole, an official said.

Aryan fell into the open borewell while playing in an agriculture farm in Kalikhad village. The incident occurred at around 3 pm and rescue operation began one hour later. PTI SDA TIR TIR

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:11 IST, December 10th 2024

