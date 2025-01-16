Orange Alert In Prayagraj For Rain, Dense Fog During Mahakumbh

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Prayagraj for today and tomorrow where the Kumbh Mela is currently going on. IMD Scientist Soma Sen Roy said that there is a possibility of rain and fog conditions in the Kumbh Mela area on Thursday and Friday.

Soma Sen Roy said, “There is a possibility of rain and fog conditions today in southeast UP, where the Kumbh Mela is currently going on. Even if the fog is not too dense, its impact will be high, and because of this, we have issued an Orange alert for today and tomorrow in this area. Rain is expected to increase from 18 January, especially in the hill states. A third WD is expected on the 21-22 January. So there is a possibility of rain over planes.”

She further said, “Today western disturbance is over Pakistan and induced cyclonic circulation is over South Haryana. Many places in north India experienced rainfall yesterday. This WD is moving eastwards, due to which there's a possibility of thunderstorm activity in hilly areas and west UP, and snowfall in hill states today. From 18-19 January, another WD is expected to occur.”

She further said that generally before western disturbance the temperature rises and after it the temperature reduces.

She said, "There is a possibility that temperatures will drop by 2-3° C in the next 2 to 3 days and fog conditions could increase in northwest India, causing dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, north UP, and Delhi on 17-18 January. Temperatures will fall in Delhi from tomorrow morning onwards and fog will prevail moderate to dense on 17 and 18."'

She said that IMD has issued a Yellow alert of dense fog in Punjab, Haryana and west UP for today and tomorrow.

"Heavy rainfall of 13 centimetres was recorded in Tirunelveli yesterday. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands today. By 18 January, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. We have issued a Yellow alert for this," she further added.

Prayagraj may see some rain during Mahakumbh

Earlier IMD predicted that the Prayagraj region, where the Maha Kumbh is taking place, to have a partly cloudy sky with light rain and dense to very dense fog on Thursday, January 16.

"Weather forecast and warning/advice of Prayagraj region issued by India Meteorological Department for January 16, 2025.

"The region is likely to have a partly cloudy sky with light rain and dense to very dense fog (00-200 m) at some places during late night/morning," IMD posted on X.

Crores of devotees continue to visit Mahakumbh

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati, here on Thursday morning, the fourth day of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh.

Over 6 crore devotees have participated in the world's biggest religious congregation; over 3.5 crore on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14.