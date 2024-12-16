Over 10 Students Faint at Jaipur Coaching Centre After Suspected Gas Leak, Protest Erupts

Jaipur: A protest erupted outside a private coaching centre in Jaipur after 10 students fainted during classes on Sunday, leading to demonstrators demanding the immediate sealing of the institute and a thorough investigation into the incident.

The exact cause behind the fainting spell is yet to be confirmed.

The protesters informed police officials that they would not vacate the premises until the institute was sealed. The students who fell ill were promptly taken to the emergency ward of Somani Hospital for medical treatment.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajesh Jakhar confirmed that some students, primarily girls, had fainted and were sent for a check-up. He assured the protestors that their concerns would be communicated to senior authorities.

“There is a coaching centre named Utkarsh where some girls fainted. They were immediately taken to the hospital for a check-up. Our ADM (Assistant District Magistrate) is also at the hospital. I’ve spoken to the protesting students and will convey their demands to higher officials,” said Jakhar.

Jaipur MP Manju Sharma visited the site and revealed that the fainting incident was linked to a "gas issue" inside the coaching centre. She assured that the affected students were now stable.

“Classes were ongoing at Utkarsh Coaching Centre when a gas-related issue arose. Around 4-5 students inhaled the gas and fainted. Fortunately, they are fine now,” Sharma told ANI.

She added, “I spoke to the doctors and the students. Their condition has improved significantly, and there are no complications.” Sharma assured that the incident would be thoroughly investigated to prevent future occurrences.

“A committee has already been formed to investigate the matter. Strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the incident,” she said.

"Due to gas leakage in a coaching institute in Jaipur, many students fell unconscious due to ill health. This is a very worrying incident and it should be investigated. Students from far-flung areas come to the city to study and if something untoward happens due to non-compliance of safety rules, then who is responsible for it? I demand from the state government that this accident be investigated thoroughly and strict action be taken against those who were negligent.", posted Congress leader Sachin Pilot on social media platform X

The leaders from BJP also confirmed that the police are investigating the case and monitoring the situation closely.