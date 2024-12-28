Over 2,000 Drones to Illuminate Sangam Sky During Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh Nagar: Pilgrims attending the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will be treated to a stunning visual display as Uttar Pradesh Tourism plans to host a drone show at the Sangam area. The show will feature scenes of religious and spiritual significance, including the mythological 'Samudra Manthan,' offering a divine experience to those present.

The Mahakumbh, which takes place every twelve years, will be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj. The drone show is part of the state's efforts to enhance the event with modern technology, making it a memorable experience for attendees.

The drone display will take place above the Sangam Nose area, an important spot where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge. The show will provide a captivating view of this sacred confluence.

District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh confirmed that the drone show would be staged during the opening and closing of the event, adding to the spiritual and cultural grandeur of the Mahakumbh.

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of ‘Prayag Mahatmyam’ and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (nectar pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies," said District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh.

The show will also highlight the religious and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, providing a unique experience for pilgrims and locals.

Mahakumbh 2025 is gearing up to be a global cultural spectacle. Preparations are in full swing, reflecting CM Yogi Adityanath's vision of a grand and spiritually elevating Mahakumbh, according to the statement.

Development and beautification work is underway across temples, Ganga ghats, parks, roads, and flyovers in Prayagraj, it said.

Additionally, visitors and pilgrims will experience several new and unique attractions during this iconic festival, it added.

The event will feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors.

Starting in the first week of January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerising experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.

Moreover, the spectacular lighting drone show will be a highlight during the Mahakumbh, offering a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of Prayagraj.