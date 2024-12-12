Over 30 Students Affected by Fumes from Tank at JSW Plant

Mumbai: Over 30 school students were affected by fumes from a storage tank at JSW Energy’s thermal power plant in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, on Thursday, according to police.

JSW Energy issued a statement on Thursday evening, clarifying that its Ratnagiri thermal plant has no gas storage facility and is not involved in the reported incident.

A police official confirmed that the affected students are from Jaigad Vidya Mandir school, located near the JSW Energy plant.

Of the 250 students who were in the school, over 30 complained of eye irritation after exposure to fumes coming from the cleaning process of the tank, police said. Some of them were taken to a nearby hospital, police added.

The fumes were from Ethyl mercaptan, which is a colourless, flammable, and highly odorous liquid that is used as an odorant for natural gas and as a starting material for plastics, insecticides, and antioxidants, a police official said.

“At JSW Energy, we prioritize the safety and well-being of our employees, the community, and the environment. We adhere to stringent safety protocols and continuously monitor our operations to ensure they meet the highest standards,” the JSW Energy statement said.

“Our commitment to safety is unwavering, and we take every precaution to prevent any incidents that could impact the health and safety of the surrounding community,” it added