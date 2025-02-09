Over 410 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

CM Yadav and Rajasthan CM Sharma also greeted each other at Triveni Sangam after taking the holy dip together. Triveni Sangam is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. After the holy dip, CM Yadav told ANI, "Sangam has the blessings of Maa Ganga and Maa Yamuna and Prayagraj is the supreme place of all pilgrimages. So the pleasure of having a holy dip here is achieved after the virtues of many births. I prayed here for the wellness of Madhya Pradesh's people, especially for youth and fortune for every section of the society." In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I took a dip with my wife at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Mahakumbh and worshipped the flowing rivers. It filled me with the feeling of divinity. I wish that the flow of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati remains uninterrupted for eternity, and everyone be blessed."