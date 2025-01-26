Published 17:21 IST, January 26th 2025
Over 50 Hospitalised for Food Poisoning in Nanded After Ekadashi Meals During Pilgrimage
More than 50 persons were hospitalised in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday for food poisoning after having 'bhagar' (barnyard millet) and peanut paste during a pilgrimage.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: More than 50 persons were hospitalised in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Sunday for food poisoning after having 'bhagar' (barnyard millet) and peanut paste during a pilgrimage, a police official said.
The incident took place in Mahur, some 640 kilometres from here, the official added.
"After having bhagar and peanut paste on Ekadashi on Saturday night, some 50 devotees who had come for Thakur Buwa pilgrimage here started vomiting this morning. They were rushed to Mahur rural hospital. The condition of four was critical. However, doctors have now said all the patients are fine and would be discharged soon," the official informed.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:21 IST, January 26th 2025