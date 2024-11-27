Over 58,000 Waqf Properties Facing Encroachment, Karnataka Affected by 869 Cases

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said 58,929 waqf properties were facing encroachment, of which 869 were in Karnataka.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the ministry and the Central Waqf Council (CWC) received complaints regarding various issues relating to waqf properties from time to time and the same were forwarded to the state waqf boards and governments concerned for appropriate action.

"As per the details available on WAMSI (Waqf Assets Management System of India), 58,929 waqf properties are facing encroachment, out of which Karnataka has 869 such waqf properties," he said. According to sections 54 and 55 of the Waqf Act, the chief executive officer of state waqf boards has the power to take legal action against unauthorised occupation and encroachment of waqf properties, Rijiju pointed out.

Further, Section 51(1-A) of the law provides any sale, gift, exchange, mortgage or transfer of the waqf property shall be void ab initio, he said. The central government has framed the Waqf Properties Lease Rules, 2014, under Section 56 of the Act, empowering the state waqf boards to give waqf properties on lease, Rijiju said. PTI