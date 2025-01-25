Search icon
Published 21:37 IST, January 25th 2025

Padma Awards 2025: List Of 139 Awardees To Be Honoured By President Murmu

The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honours, have been announced for 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Padma Awards 2025: List Of 139 Awardees To Be Honoured By President Murmu | Image: X

New Delhi: The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honours, have been announced for 2025. A total of 139 awards will be conferred, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, while the Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of high order. The Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.

Moreover, this year's Padma Awards recipients include 23 women and 10 individuals from the category of foreigners. Additionally, 13 awards will be conferred posthumously. The awards will be presented by the President of India at a ceremonial function, typically held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April.

Here's the list of Padma Awards 2025 recipients: 

Padma Vibhushan

  1. Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy - Medicine
  2. Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar - Public Affairs
  3. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia - Art
  4. Lakshminarayana Subramaniam - Art
  5. MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) - Literature and Education
  6. Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) - Trade and Industry (Japan)
  7. Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) - Art

Padma Bhushan

  1. A Surya Prakash - Literature and Education -Journalism
  2. Anant Nag - Art
  3. Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) - Literature and Education
  4. Jatin Goswami - Art
  5. Jose Chacko Periappuram - Medicine
  6. Kailash Nath Dikshit - Others Archaeology
  7. Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs
  8. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti - Trade and Industry
  9. Nandamuri Balakrishna - Art
  10. PR Sreejesh - Sports
  11. Pankaj Patel - Trade and Industry
  12. Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) - Art
  13. Rambahadur Rai - Literature and Education -Journalism
  14. Sadhvi Ritambhara - Social Work
  15. S Ajith Kumar - Art
  16. Shekhar Kapur - Art
  17. Shobana Chandrakumar - Art
  18. Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs
  19. Vinod Dham - Science and Engineering

Padma Shri

  1. Adwaita Charan Gadanayak - Art
  2. Achyut Ramchandra Palav - Art
  3. Ajay V Bhatt - Science and Engineering
  4. Anil Kumar Boro - Literature and Education
  5. Arijit Singh - Art
  6. Arundhati Bhattacharya - Trade and Industry
  7. Arunoday Saha - Literature and Education
  8. Arvind Sharma - Literature and Education
  9. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra - Medicine
  10. Ashok Laxman Saraf - Art
  11. Ashutosh Sharma - Science and Engineering
  12. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande - Art
  13. Baijnath Maharaj - Others - Spiritualism
  14. Barry Godfray John - Art
  15. Begam Batool - Art
  16. Bharat Gupt - Art
  17. Bheru Singh Chouhan - Art
  18. Bhim Singh Bhavesh - Social Work
  19. Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara - Art
  20. Budhendra Kumar Jain - Medicine
  21. CS Vaidyanathan - Public Affairs
  22. Chaitram Deochand Pawar - Social Work
  23. Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous) - Literature and Education
  24. Chandrakant Sompura - Others Architecture
  25. Chetan E Chitnis - Science and Engineering
  26. David R Syiemlich - Literature and Education
  27. Durga Charan Ranbir - Art
  28. Farooq Ahmad Mir - Art
  29. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid - Literature and Education
  30. Gita Upadhyay - Literature and Education
  31. Gokul Chandra Das - Art
  32. Guruvayur Dorai - Art
  33. Harchandan Singh Bhatty - Art
  34. Hariman Sharma - Others - Agriculture
  35. Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale - Art
  36. Harvinder Singh - Sports
  37. Hassan Raghu - Art
  38. Hemant Kumar - Medicine
  39. Hriday Narayan Dixit - Literature and Education
  40. Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) (Duo) - Literature and Education - Journalism
  41. Inivalappil Mani Vijayan - Sports
  42. Jagadish Joshila - Literature and Education
  43. Jaspinder Narula - Art
  44. Jonas Masetti - Others - Spiritualism
  45. Joynacharan Bathari - Art
  46. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin - Social Work
  47. K Damodaran - Others - Culinary
  48. KL Krishna - Literature and Education
  49. K Omanakutty Amma - Art
  50. Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) - Civil Service
  51. L Hangthing - Others - Agriculture
  52. Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer - Literature and Education - Journalism
  53. Lalit Kumar Mangotra - Literature and Education
  54. Lama Lobzang (Posthumous) - Others - Spiritualism
  55. Libia Lobo Sardesai - Social Work
  56. MD Srinivas - Science and Engineering
  57. Madugula Nagaphani Sarma - Art
  58. Mahabir Nayak - Art
  59. Mamata Shankar - Art
  60. Manda Krishna Madiga - Public Affairs
  61. Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli - Literature and Education
  62. Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) - Art
  63. Nagendra Nath Roy - Literature and Education
  64. Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous) - Public Affairs
  65. Naren Gurung - Art
  66. Neerja Bhatla - Medicine
  67. Nirmala Devi - Art
  68. Nitin Nohria - Literature and Education
  69. Onkar Singh Pahwa - Trade and Industry
  70. P Dhatchanamoorthy - Art
  71. Pandi Ram Mandavi - Art
  72. Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai - Art
  73. Pawan Goenka - Trade and Industry
  74. Prashanth Prakash - Trade and Industry
  75. Pratibha Satpathy - Literature and Education
  76. Purisai Kannappa Sambandan - Art
  77. R Ashwin - Sports
  78. RG Chandramogan - Trade and Industry
  79. Radha Bahin Bhatt - Social Work
  80. Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy - Art
  81. Ramdarash Mishra - Literature and Education
  82. Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar - Art
  83. Ratan Kumar Parimoo - Art
  84. Reba Kanta Mahanta - Art
  85. Renthlei Lalrawna - Literature and Education
  86. Ricky Gyan Kej - Art
  87. Sajjan Bhajanka - Trade and Industry
  88. Sally Holkar - Trade and Industry
  89. Sant Ram Deswal - Literature and Education
  90. Satyapal Singh - Sports
  91. Seeni Viswanathan - Literature and Education
  92. Sethuraman Panchanathan - Science and Engineering
  93. Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - Medicine
  94. Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa) - Literature and Education
  95. Shyam Bihari Agrawal - Art
  96. Soniya Nityanand - Medicine
  97. Stephen Knapp - Literature and Education
  98. Subhash Khetulal Sharma - Others - Agriculture
  99. Suresh Harilal Soni - Social Work
  100. Surinder Kumar Vasal - Science and Engineering
  101. Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) - Others - Spiritualism
  102. Syed Ainul Hasan - Literature and Education
  103. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar - Art
  104. Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi - Art
  105. Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla - Literature and Education
  106. Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi - Literature and Education
  107. Vasudeo Kamath - Art
  108. Velu Aasaan - Art
  109. Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar - Art
  110. Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj - Others - Spiritualism
  111. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane - Medicine
  112. Vilas Dangre - Medicine
  113. Vinayak Lohani - Social Work





     

Updated 22:24 IST, January 25th 2025

