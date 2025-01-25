Padma Awards 2025: List Of 139 Awardees To Be Honoured By President Murmu

New Delhi: The Padma Awards, one of India's highest civilian honours, have been announced for 2025. A total of 139 awards will be conferred, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, while the Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of high order. The Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.