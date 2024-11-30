Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gulmarg receive fresh snowfall, tourists cheer | Watch

Srinagar: Higher reaches in Kashmir and Himachal have started receiving fresh snowfall settling the temperature around freezing points and bringing cheer to tourists as they enjoy vacation time. Snowfall was recorded in many places, including the tourist towns, in the higher reaches of Kashmir and at isolated places in Himachal.

Many places in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall under the influence of a western disturbance, weather department said.

The famous tourist resort town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district witnessed the season's first snowfall.

Besides Pahalgam and Sonmarg, Gulmarg also received moderate snowfall. Machil and Karnah in Kupwara district and Tulail in Bandipora district also received moderate snowfall, they said.

There was trace precipitation in the plains of Kashmir, including parts of Srinagar and Budgam districts, during the night, the officials said and added that the day temperature dropped due to the snowfall in the higher reaches.

Tourists enjoy in the snow-covered area following heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir | Source: ANI

The minimum temperature, which had fallen below freezing point last week, also rose significantly. Srinagar city recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, around normal for this time of the year.

While Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded sub-zero temperatures, the minimum temperatures at both places were slightly above normal. According to a Met forecast, the weather is expected to remain dry over the next week.

"It is going to be generally dry and cold weather till December 5. A spell of light rain or light snow in the higher reaches is likely from November 30 night to December 1 forenoon," the Met said.