  • ‘Pains My Heart': PM Modi Reacts to Germany Christmas Market Attack | Key Points

Published 20:20 IST, December 23rd 2024

‘Pains My Heart': PM Modi Reacts to Germany Christmas Market Attack | Key Points

PM Modi, attending CBCI's Christmas celebrations in New Delhi, expressed sorrow over the Germany Christmas market attack, condemning the spread of violence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
‘Pains My Heart': PM Modi Reacts to Germany Christmas Market Attack | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , participating in Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at the CBCI Centre in New Delhi on Monday, expressed his sorrow over the recent Christmas market attack in Germany, stating it pained his heart when violence is spread in society.

This was the first such instance that a Prime Minister attended such a programme at the Headquarters of the Catholic Church in India. He interacted with prominent leaders from the Christian community including Cardinals and Bishops.

PM Modi at the event said, "This occasion is going to be memorable as the CBCI is going to celebrate its 80th anniversary. I congratulate all related to CBCI... I am fortunate that I have always received affection from you. I also receive the same affection from Pope Francis. During the G7 meet in Italy, I met him - it was my 2nd meeting with him in three years. I invited him to visit India..."

Here are the Key Takeaways:

  • PM Modi said, “I congratulate all related to CBCI... I am fortunate that I have always received affection from you. I also receive the same affection from Pope Francis. During the G7 meet in Italy, I met him - it was my 2nd meeting with him in three years. I invited him to visit India...”
  • "...It was a very satisfactory moment for me when we safely brought Father Alexis Prem Kumar from war-torn Afghanistan, a decade back. He was stuck there for 8 months and was in hostage... For us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members. Today's India brings every son of India wherever they are stuck in any difficult situation..." said PM Modi in the event.
  • PM Modi said, “The Bible says - bear each other's burdens. Our institutions and organisations work with this motto. Jesus Christ showed the world the path of compassion and selfless service... Today, the country is moving ahead with the common goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas'... We have made sensitivity one of the parameters of work...”
  • "The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger. However, it pains my heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society. Just a few days ago, we saw what happened at the Christmas market in Germany. It is essential that we come together to fight such challenges," PM Modi said on Germany Christmas market attack.

(with agency inputs)

 

Updated 20:30 IST, December 23rd 2024

