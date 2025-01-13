Pakistan: Death Toll Rises to 11 After Coal Mine Collapses near Quetta

Lahore: The death toll in the coal mine collapse near Quetta has risen to 11 after search and rescue operations retrieved seven more bodies amongst those who were trapped inside the mine near Sanjidi area of Quetta, Geo TV reported.

As per Geo TV, Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani confirmed the death toll saying that so far, 11 bodies had been recovered from the coal mine in three days and that a rescue operation was underway in search of another collier.

Twelve workers were trapped in the mine after it collapsed due to an explosion caused by the accumulation of gas on January 9, Geo TV reported.

The explosion caused a major collapse in the mine, and rescue teams are working to create an alternative route to reach the miners.

Quoting The News which cited the Deputy Director of Rescue Asghar Jamali, it said that the miners were trapped at a depth of 4,000 feet.

It was noted that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been facing difficulties due to the gas and debris, and was able to debris up to 3,600 feet by using heavy machinery. The delay in the rescue efforts has been attributed to the laying of a second power line and the removal of debris, as per Geo TV.

Meanwhile, Mineral Resources and Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani has taken notice of the incident and has ordered an investigation.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind has also assured a thorough probe into the incident while warning that strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence, Geo TV said.