Pakistan's Ex-Minister Supports Priyanka Carrying 'Palestine' Bag in Parliament

New Delhi: Just like Rahul Gandhi , Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has too found her spectators in Pakistan after a former minister in the country Fawad Chowdhury extended support to her carrying Palestine flag bag in the Indian Parliament. Earlier during the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag having Palestine name on it inside the Parliament. This ignited yet another row by the Congress leader, inviting strong opposition from the members of the ruling party who termed her actions driven to draw attention of one particular community for vote bank. Hours after this, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhary has come out in support of the Congress leader.

The row erupted when Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying the bag during a Parliament session. It had "Palestine" written on it and several emblems embedded in it, including a watermelon, a symbol which is often associated with Palestinian solidarity.

Priyanka responds after BJP questions her carrying Palestine bag inside Parliament

Reacting to the BJP's accusation of appeasement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that instead of talking about this "rubbish," the government should take some steps regarding the atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus. She asserted that the Central government should talk to Bangladesh about this issue.

"The atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus... something should be done regarding this. Talks should be held with Bangladesh govt regarding this... and they should not say such useless things" Vadra told reporters in the Parliament premises.

The BJP seized on the opportunity to criticize her, alleging that the bag's inscription indicated her support for Palestine over India's interests. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused her of "appeasement" and said the Congress party uses different agendas to get votes by entangling them.

Manoj Tiwari said, “Congress does appeasement. They don't do anything good to the Muslim community. They use different agendas to get votes by entangling them. You may have heard PM Modi has said about Congress' one gimmick - 'Garibi Hatao', which was used by Nehru Ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji and currently it is being used by both Rahul and Priyanka Ji. They love and support the people of the country by dividing them. Now, the people of the country knows this trick.”

Union MoS SP Singh Bhagel noted that Vadra carrying a bag with Palestine written on it was not just a mere coincidence, rather it was an attempt to give a message.

He stated that through this move, she is trying to appease, satisfy and polarise the Muslim votes.

Baghel told ANI, “This is not just a coincidence, rather, it is being tried to give a message. If only she carried an Indian bag, which is unique for every district and is being made in several cities, including Agra, Kanpur, Chennai, etc. If she could use 'Swadeshi' product, as it could give huge boost to that industry...By carrying a bag written Palestine on it, she is trying to appease, satisfy and polarise the Muslim votes.”

Notably, on December 11, Palestine Embassy Charge de Affairs Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer met Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence to congratulate her on her victory in the Waynad Lok Sabha seat.

Jazer said that Vadra assured him of her support for Palestine's freedom.

"I met Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi at her residence to congratulate her on her victory as a member of the Indian parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha (Wayanad) constituency. Mrs. Priyanka affirmed her support for the Palestinian people's struggle to achieve their aspirations of freedom and independence," the statement said.

Jazer said that Vadra recollected meeting Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as a child when he visited India to meet Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi.

Since October 2023, Israel-Palestine has been engaged in an ongoing conflict after Hamas attacked Israel and captured its citizens.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

India's policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and consistent. We have supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, as per MEA.

"India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on 07 October 2023 and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. We have called for restraint and de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. We have also called for the release of the remaining hostages. The Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have spoken to several leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel and the President and Foreign Minister of Palestine. External Affairs Minister met the Foreign Minister of Palestine on 20 January 2024 in Kampala and reiterated India's support for a two-state solution. We also reiterated our position in multilateral fora such as the UN, G20, BRICS and Voice of Global South Summit," the statement reads.