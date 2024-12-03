Pakistan-Made Bullets Found In Violence-Hit Sambhal, Probe Underway

Sambhal: Forensic teams probing violence-hit sites in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal recovered Pakistan-made bullets (bore cartridges) from the drains. According to reports, probing teams have found one 9 MM cartridge allegedly made by Pakistan Ordinance Factory from a drain near a mosque in Sambhal.

Forensic team along with the LIU during a search operation recovered 2 miss-fired and one 9 MM shell made by the Pakistan Ordinance Factory. Apart from this, 2 shells of 12 bore and 2 shells of 32 bore have also been recovered.

Speaking on the matter, SP Sambhal KK Bishnoi said, “At the spot where a body was found, the Forensics team & Municipal Corporation found a fired case POF 9mm 68-26, one FN Star case which has a mark of a striker pin, a Made-in-USA 12 MM bore cartridge were found... None of these bores belong to the Police. A total of 6 fired cartridges have been found. This investigation and search will continue tomorrow. It is a sensitive matter. We are identifying the persons visible in the footage of the incident.”

"All public representatives have been requested not to visit Sambhal till 10th December. A message has been sent to him in this regard. They have also been made aware of the implementation of 138 BNS in Sambhal. I hope they will cooperate with us in maintaining peace here," said Sambhal SP on Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit tomorrow to Sambhal.

Sambhal violence took place on November 24

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, killing four persons and injuring many others. The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

The Commission formed via a notification on November 28 has been directed to complete its probe within two months. Any extension of this timeline will require government approval.

The panel has been entrusted with the task of examining whether the clashes were spontaneous or part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy, as well as the preparedness of the police and the administration in handling the situation.

The Commission will also analyse the circumstances leading to the violence, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.