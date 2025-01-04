Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Pani Puri Vendor's UPI Transactions Under GST Radar For Crossing Rs 40 Lakh

Published 20:54 IST, January 4th 2025

Pani Puri Vendor's UPI Transactions Under GST Radar For Crossing Rs 40 Lakh

The development has ignited a wave of reactions on social media, with many joking about the idea of a Pani Puri vendor transforming into a corporate mogul.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pani Puri Vendor Faces GST Scrutiny for Exceeding Rs 40 Lakh in UPI Transactions | Image: X

New Delhi: Street vendors, a cornerstone of daily commerce, are now facing scrutiny under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for exceeding the Rs 40 lakh threshold in business transactions.

Recently, the GST department issued a notice to a popular pani puri vendor in Tamil Nadu, claiming that annual sales exceeded Rs 40 lakh. The vendor’s transactions were flagged by online payment platforms RazorPay and PhonePe.

The notice revealed that the pani puri business caught the attention of the State Tax Officer after recording a turnover of Rs. 40,11,019 in FY 2023-24, surpassing the Rs 40 lakh threshold for GST registration.

“Further, as per sub-section (2) of section 23 of the TNGST/CGST Act, 2017, the Government, by notification has exempted up to Rs. 40 lakh any person who is engaged in exclusive supply of Goods from obtaining registration,” the document stated.

“Furthermore, supplying goods/services without obtaining GST registration even after crossing the threshold limit is an offence, liable to be penalised under section 122(1)(xi) of the TNGST Act, 2017 that extends to Rs. 10,000 or 10% of the tax due, whichever is higher.”  

The development has ignited a wave of humorous reactions on social media, with many joking about the idea of a Pani Puri vendor transforming into a corporate mogul.   

"40 L is sales of 11,000/ day. Assuming full 365 days. Avg plate ₹40. No of pani puri plates per day 270. Doable if it’s best in the area…like bisleri pani puri on Andheri. After all expenses, can save 20 lacs easily a year lol. 
crazy tax loot", an X user shared.

"This might be due to two things -  His account might be used as mule account, He's having other businesses apart from Pani puri", another shared. 

For the unversed, GST registration is compulsory for businesses with annual turnover exceeding Rs 40 lakh.

This follows an earlier case where a street vendor in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was raided by the GST department for allegedly earning Rs 60 lakh annually and evading taxes. Senior tax officials have voiced concerns over widespread tax evasion among roadside vendors who primarily conduct cash transactions without proper GST registration.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:54 IST, January 4th 2025

Recommended

Travesty That Biden Is Giving George Soros The Medal Of Freedom: Musk
World News
UCC to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami | LIVE
India News
AUS Coach Makes Concerning Revelation About Sam Konstas Following Day 1
SportFit
Angelina Gets $80M Richer After Closure Of 8-yr-long Divorce From Brad
Entertainment News
5 Interesting Things To Do In Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Lifestyle News
No HMPV Case In Telangana, No Cause For Alarm, Says Revanth Reddy Govt
India News
Guru Randhawa Reacts To Rift Rumours With T-Series: Big People Faces...
Entertainment News
Squid Game 3: Is BTS' V Aka Kim Tae-hyung To Feature In 3rd Season?
Entertainment News
Delhi To Meerut In Less Than 40 Minutes on Namo Bharat Trains
India News
Prashant Kishor Responds to '₹2 Crore Vanity Van' Charge at BPSC Protest
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: