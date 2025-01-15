Pannun Assassination Plot: India To Take Action Against 'Individual With Criminal Links'

New Delhi: A high-powered enquiry committee, on Wednesday, submitted its report that stated it would take swift legal action against an individual with prior criminal links, who was a threat to India as well as the US.

The enquiry was ordered after the US alleged that there was an attempt to kill - Khalistani separatist and a dual citizen of the US and Canada - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by Indian agents.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement, said, “On receipt of information provided by US authorities regarding activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the US, a high-powered Enquiry Committee was set up by the Govt. of India in November 2023.”

The statement further read, “The Enquiry Committee conducted its own investigations and also pursued leads provided by the US side. It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The Committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection.”

"After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the Government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry. The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously," the MHA said.

"The Committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also the initiation of steps that could strengthen India's response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this," the statement said.