Paresh Rawal Compares Rahul Gandhi To A 'Donkey', Roasts Congress Leader On X

Mumbai: Phir Hera Pheri actor Paresh Rawal grabbed a lot of attention on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), after he roasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post, comparing him to a ‘donkey’. The actor's post is receiving a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens.

Paresh Rawal Roasts Rahul Gandhi, Compares Him To A ‘Donkey’

Bollywood actor and a former MP of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Paresh Rawal, took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) to roast Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A viral post of an AI-generated image of a donkey with Rahul Gandhi was shared with the text 'Can someone remove the donkey from this picture?"

The veteran actor reshared the viral image with the text, “You mean empty the frame?”, indirectly comparing Rahul Gandhi to a donkey. Within two days, Paresh Rawal's post had garnered nearly three million views; the post has received over 35,000 likees and has been getting mixed reactions from netizens.

Paresh Rawal Compares Rahul Gandhi To A ‘Donkey’, Netizens React

Paresh Rawal's post has nearly two thousand comments under it; while some people are reacting positively to the post, some are criticising the actor. While a netizen has commented, “With all the due respect, Mr. Rawal who gave you right to put this kind of comment (for the record, I have no affiliation with either parties)”, another has said, "Art connects, politics divide'.