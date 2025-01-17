Search icon
Published 21:08 IST, January 17th 2025

Parliament Budget Session Likely To Be Held From Jan 31, Check Details

The first part of the budget session of the Parliament is likely to be held on January 31 and conclude on February 13.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Parliament Budget Session To Be Held From Jan 31, Check Details | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The first part of the budget session of the Parliament is likely to be held on January 31 and conclude on February 13. 

The second part will be held on March 10 and conclude on April 4.

More details to follow.

Updated 21:16 IST, January 17th 2025

