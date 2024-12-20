Parliamentary Panel on 'One Nation One Election' Bill Formed: These are The Members

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has adopted a motion to nominate 12 of its members to the newly expanded joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinize the two crucial bills proposing simultaneous elections. This decision comes as the government has moved to increase the strength of the committee from 31 to 39 members.

The committee will primarily examine the "One Nation, One Election" (ONOE) bills, which include a proposal for amending the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections across the country.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the motion in the House, seeking the formation of a joint committee to review the bills in detail. The committee will consist of 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha.

Among the Rajya Sabha members nominated to the committee are several BJP stalwarts, including Ghanshyam Tiwari, Bhubaneshwar Kalita, K. Laxman, and Kavita Patidar.

In addition to the Rajya Sabha members, the Lok Sabha roster for the committee has been updated to include members from a broader spectrum of political parties. The new members proposed for inclusion are Baijayant Panda and Sanjay Jaiswal from the BJP, Chhotelal from the Samajwadi Party, Anil Desai from Shiv Sena (UBT), Shambhavi from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and K Radhakrishnan from the CPI(M). The panel will also feature prominent political figures such as former Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary, BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra .