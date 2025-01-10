Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  Passengers Evacuate Delta Aircraft on Slides After Flight Aborts Takeoff In Georgia | WATCH

Published 22:50 IST, January 10th 2025

Passengers Evacuate Delta Aircraft on Slides After Flight Aborts Takeoff In Georgia | WATCH

Four passengers were injured evacuating Delta Air Lines flight 2668 in Atlanta on Friday morning as the Boeing 757-300 to Minneapolis aborted takeoff.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Passengers evacuate Delta airlines flight after takeoff aborted | Image: X

Atlanta: Four passengers were injured evacuating Delta Air Lines flight 2668 in Atlanta on Friday morning as the Boeing 757-300 to Minneapolis aborted takeoff shortly due to an engine issue.

Around 201 passengers were onboard; out of the four who got injured, three were treated on the site, while one of them was transported to a local hospital.

The officials said that the passengers were instructed to exit via emergency slides. 

This is a developing story and further details are awaited. 
 

Updated 22:58 IST, January 10th 2025

