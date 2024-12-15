Patna: CCTV Footage Shows Candidates Snatching, Tearing Question Papers Amid BPSC Exam Chaos

Patna: CCTV footage captured the moments of chaos at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna on Friday, where around 300-400 candidates were taking the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (ICCE)- 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The footage showed some candidates rushing into the exam room, pushing aside officials, and tearing question papers from the box.

The incident occurred after a 40-45 minute delay in the distribution of question papers, which sparked allegations of a paper leak. Despite assurances from officials that extra time would be given due to the delay, some candidates started creating a ruckus, according to the police complaint filed by authorities.

The CCTV footage revealed that some candidates snatched question papers from other aspirants, while others ran out with them and distributed them to others who had gathered outside. The situation escalated, with other students entering the room and starting to snatch and tear the booklets and attendance sheets.

Exam officials stated that the candidates sought information regarding why the sealed box of question papers was not opened in their room and claimed that the papers were leaked. The authorities have filed a police complaint, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities filed a police complaint, saying they had promised candidates extra time due to the delay. “When there was a delay of 40-45 minutes in the distribution of the question papers, some candidates started creating ruckus despite the superintendent and invigilators explaining that extra time would be given for the delay," as per the complaint filed by the authorities.

“One of those candidates looted a packet of question papers from the (storage) trunk, broke the gate and went out with a group waving it in his hand. The candidates went to many rooms and damaged attendance sheets and other forms," the complaint read. The situation was eventually brought under control by the police and the management.

BPSC candidates held a protest outside BAPU Exam Centre in Patna on Friday, alleging irregularities in the exam. Candidates alleged that the question papers had been leaked and that there were delays in distributing the papers.

“Half of the students did not even get the OMR sheet or the question booklet for 15 minutes…. Many got the question booklet one hour late, and it was snatched away in 10 minutes… Where the capacity of students is more than 200, why were only 175 question papers brought?" a candidate told news agency ANI.

The candidate further claimed that the seal of the question paper booklet was torn, one of the candidates’ answer sheets was found in the toilet and teachers had threatened the students to remain quiet about the irregularities. However, BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai denied any complaints of irregularities and said the exam was held fairly in 912 centres across Bihar.

“However, in one centre in Patna, some of the candidates snatched question papers from the invigilators and stormed out of the examination hall screaming that the paper had been leaked. Snatching question papers from invigilators and showing those to outsiders is tantamount to looting public property. Police action will be initiated against these persons who seem to have acted as a part of a conspiracy… we are examining CCTV footage to identify them," Parmar said.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh reached the examination centre upon hearing about the commotion. “Authorities are in the process of registering an FIR against those who attempted to take the law into their hands inside and outside an examination centre at Kumhrar," he said.

The DM further said there was a delay in the distribution of question papers as the boxes of papers had only 192 sets against the seating arrangements for 272 students in each hall. This delay was objected to by the candidates who snatched question papers from invigilators and alleged that the paper was leaked.

Following this, around 300-400 students came out of their examination halls alleging that the paper was leaked and boycotted the exam, the DM said. “The remaining candidates of other examination halls in the same centre took the exam and came out of the halls only after 2 pm. The district administration will submit its report on the incident to the BPSC for appropriate action," he added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police have launched an investigation into the allegations made by students regarding a possible question paper leak. Deputy Inspector General of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), Manavjit Singh Dhillon, stated, “We are gathering details and closely monitoring the situation."

The combined (preliminary) competitive examination of the BPSC was held on Friday to recruit candidates for Group A and B posts, with a total of 5,674 candidates appearing for the examination.

Earlier, BPSC aspirants staged a protest in Patna, opposing alleged rule changes for the preliminary exam and requesting an extension of the exam date. However, the BPSC clarified that there were no changes in the examination process

