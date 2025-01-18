Search icon
Published 23:56 IST, January 18th 2025

Bihar: JPC Meeting on Waqf Amendment Bill Held in Patna

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was held here on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bihar: JPC meeting on Waqf amendment bill held in Patna | Image: ANI

Patna: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was held here on Saturday.

Led by JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal, the meeting was attended by members and other stakeholders. The JPC is expected to present its report before Parliament.

The committee's efforts are part of a broader national initiative to reform the Waqf Act and ensure Waqf properties serve the greater good of the community.

Bihar BJP media coordinator Danish Eqbal, who also participated in the meeting, called the Bill a significant step for the welfare of underprivileged and backward Muslims, emphasising that its implementation would bring transparency to the board's functioning and effectively reduce corruption.

"During the meeting, Eqbal expressed his support for the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board, calling it a progressive and balanced move. He clarified that non-Muslims do not solely refer to Hindus but also include Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains. This broader representation, he noted, would ensure accountability and promote fairness in the board’s operations," a statement said.

"Over the past 70 years, the Waqf Board has struggled to prevent corruption. This Bill will act as a milestone in securing the rights of marginalised, backward, and Pasmanda communities," it added. 

Updated 23:56 IST, January 18th 2025

